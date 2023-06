6/11: The Takeout: Author Luke Russert Author and former broadcast journalist Luke Russert joins Major Garrett for this week's episode of "The Takeout" to discuss his new book, "Look for Me There", how he handled the loss of his father by traveling around the world, and his thoughts on the current state of the Republican party heading into the 2024 Presidential elections, with former House Speaker John Boehner making a guest appearance as well.