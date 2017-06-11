Watch CBS News

6/11: Graham, Lankford, Schumer

This week on "Face the Nation," host John Dickerson interviews Sen. Lindsey Graham, Sen. James Lankford and Sen. Chuck Schumer regarding the testimony of former FBI Director James Comey, the ongoing Russia investigation and healthcare reform.
