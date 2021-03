6/1: Bergdahl's parents celebrate his release, as Idaho town prepares homecoming; Bill Plante celebrates 50 years at CBS News The parents of freed Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl spoke at a military base in Boise, Idaho. In Bergdahl's hometown of Hailey, Idaho, residents say their five years of prayers have finally been answered; and, Bill Plante is celebrating his 50th anniversary at CBS News. Plante, now senior White House correspondent, has covered every president since Ronald Reagan.