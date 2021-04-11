Live

"60 Minutes" producer Harry Radliffe dies

Harry Radliffe, the first African-American CBS News bureau chief and a producer for "60 Minutes" for over 26 years, has died after a seven-year battle with colon cancer. He was 66. Scott Pelley has a look back at his life.
