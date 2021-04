60 Minutes preview: Uncovering Russia's performance enhancing drug use Russia is lobbying to have the suspension of its track and field team lifted so the athletes can compete in the summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. The team was sanctioned last fall after the World Anti-Doping Agency found evidence of systemic use of performance enhancing drugs. This Sunday on 60 Minutes, Armen Keteyian reports on the insiders who first uncovered the cheating.