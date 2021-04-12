Live

60 Minutes preview: The road to Syria

We're getting a rare glimpse into Russia's military operations in Syria as Bill Whitaker visits a Russian base near Latakia. 60 Minutes producer Henry Schuster joined CBSN with more on how they got access to the base.
