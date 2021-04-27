Live

60 Minutes Preview: Grammy Night

First, Beyonce and Adele's different approaches to success. Then, Bruno Mars has been broke, busted and nearly homeless, but now he's on top of the music world. Watch "60 Minutes Presents: Grammy Night" on Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
