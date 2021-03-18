Live

Watch CBSN Live

60 Minutes Overtime 12.22.13

Quarterback guru" Steve Clarkson said he wouldn't let his own kids play football unless "they dragged me kicking and screaming"; and, Mike Wallace plays a prank on young 60 Minutes producer Ira Rosen while reporting on a Cold War spy story in 1986.
