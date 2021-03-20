Live

Watch CBSN Live

60 Minutes Overtime 05.04.14

Four years ago when the Deepwater Horizon exploded, one man made a harrowing escape from the burning rig; and, in a 2005 60 Minutes interview, George Lucas rules out the possibility of a 7th Star Wars film.
