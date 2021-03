60 Minutes Overtime 03.09.14 If this week's 60 Minutes story made you want to throw the data brokers and ad trackers off your trail, here's how you can lead a more private life online; then, In 2004, heavyweight boxer Vitali Klitschko told 60 Minutes "nothing is impossible" when asked if he would run for office in Ukraine. Ten years later, he's the face of a revolution; and, A 60 Minutes team discusses the most surprising things they learned about the data broker industry.