60 Minutes Overtime 03.02.14 60 Minutes doesn't show up unannounced very often. Here's why Bob Simon decided to surprise this man on his doorstep; then, Steve Kroft tells the story of Whitey Bulger's complex relationship with James Lawlor, a man Bulger befriended to gain an alias; and, Julie Platner spent a year chronicling the life of an American neo-Nazi and his family.