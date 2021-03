"60 Minutes" interview about Capitol riot investigation sparks internal watchdog review On Tuesday a federal judge said it was "troubling" that Michael Sherwin, the former acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, spoke about potential sedition charges in the ongoing Capitol riot investigation during an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes." Washington Post national security reporter Devlin Barrett joins CBSN "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details, and the latest on upcoming plea talks.