“60 Minutes+” explores new digital art era “60 Minutes+” correspondent Laurie Segall explores the new digital art era in her report on Mike Winkelmann, the artist known as Beeple, who made history with a $69 million sale of a digital piece of artwork. She also spoke with hip-hop artist Flo Rida about how he plans to profit off the craze, and turned herself into an Avatar using NFT technology.