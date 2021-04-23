Live

"60 Minutes+" explores Jackson, Mississippi's failing infrastructure and severe water crisis

Movements for racial justice and the environment have been major themes around the world, but Jackson, Mississippi, has become a city at the intersection of both issues. Two winter storms took out critical infrastructure in the mostly Black city, leaving residents without running water for weeks. "60 Minutes+" correspondent Wesley Lowery joined "CBSN AM" to discuss his new report on the city's water crisis and its infrastructure.
