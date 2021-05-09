"60 Minutes" confronts Russia's state-run media RT on election meddling U.S. intelligence agencies believe Russia used disinformation warfare to try to interfere with the 2016 presidential election. An American intelligence report finds that one of the weapons in the Kremlin's arsenal was its state-run news network, RT, formerly Russia Today, which can be seen in the U.S. "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl spoke with RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan about the allegations. Watch the full report Sunday on "60 Minutes."