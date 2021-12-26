CBS News App
Gift Guide 2021
CBSN Live Stream
CBS Newsletters
CBS News Full Episodes
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Effects of climate change taking root in the wine industry
Chinese artist Badiucao: Drawing truth to power
Desmond Tutu, Nobel laureate and anti-apartheid leader, dies at age 90
Thousands without power after massive storm hits Western U.S.
Hail and farewell: A tribute to those we lost in 2021
The year in review: Top news stories of 2021 month-by-month
The defiance of Ludwig van Beethoven and his "Ode to Joy"
"It's a great day for planet Earth": NASA launches $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
The universal nostalgia for "Take Me Home, Country Roads"
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
60 Minutes climate archive: Running Dry
In 2021, Colorado River water levels dropped so low, the federal government for the first time declared an official shortage. As Bill Whitaker reported, the river’s health is a concern for 40 million people in the West.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On