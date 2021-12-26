Live

Watch CBSN Live

60 Minutes climate archive: Array of Hope

In this 2020 piece, Bill Whitaker reported on the increase of Category 5 hurricanes in the Bahamas, which scientists say is due to climate change. Though costly to install, solar power energy can help slow damage from these severe storms.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.