60 Minutes Archive: The Lord God Bird

From 2005, Ed Bradley reports on the Ivory-Billed Woodpecker, a bird whose nickname was derived from, "Lord God, what a bird," a common reaction to its beauty. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service declared the bird extinct this week.
