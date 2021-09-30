Free CBS News App
How Conspiracy Theories "Infiltrated" The Wellness Community
60 Minutes Archive: The Lord God Bird
From 2005, Ed Bradley reports on the Ivory-Billed Woodpecker, a bird whose nickname was derived from, "Lord God, what a bird," a common reaction to its beauty. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service declared the bird extinct this week.
