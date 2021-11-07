Live

Watch CBSN Live

60 Minutes Archive: Earvin "Magic" Johnson

Lesley Stahl spoke with the basketball legend back in 1998, six and a half years after he announced that he had tested positive for HIV. Today marks 30 years since Magic Johnson stunned the world with his diagnosis.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.