60 Minutes, 03.08.09

Scott Pelley and 60 Minutes were given access as the FDIC seized a failed Chicago bank; Lesley Stahl examines flaws in eyewitness testimony, now at the heart of exonerations of those falsely convicted; And; Andy Rooney wonders where the heroes are.
