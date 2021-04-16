Live

Watch CBSN Live

60 million under severe weather threat

Dangerous storms are threatening the Southern Plains, Midwest and Northeast. The severe weather system has dumped hail in Missouri, while farther south conditions are ripe for a tornado outbreak. CBS Boston's Eric Fisher has the forecast.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.