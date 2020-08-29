6 years after Michael Brown’s death, activists continue to mobilize for change in Ferguson It has been six years since 18-year-old Michael Brown was shot and killed by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, his body left in the street for nearly four hours. No charges were filed against Officer Darren Wilson. Brown’s death and a grand jury’s decision not to charge Wilson sparked protests — and inspired a new generation of activists who mobilized voters to make change in Ferguson through the ballot box. Wesley Lowery reports for the CBSN special “The Power of August.”