6 months after Hurricane Harvey slammed Texas, survivors still face a long road to recovery Six months after Hurricane Harvey brought devastating floodwaters to Houston, some survivors still face a long road to recovery. One woman has made it her mission to deliver donated beds, furniture and gift cards to neighborhoods that haven’t seen any other aid. One mother says her family used FEMA money to repair their roof and replace cars so she and her husband could get to work, but her house has no walls or kitchen sink and she feels forgotten. CBS News' Meg Oliver reports from Houston.