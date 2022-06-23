Watch CBS News

6 killed in West Virginia helicopter crash, EU leaders mull Ukraine's membership bid, and a bloodhound wins Westminster: CBS News Flash June 23, 2022

The FAA and the NTSB are investigating after six people were killed when a helicopter carrying tourists crashed in Logan County, West Virginia. European leaders may grant Ukraine official candidate status as it seeks to join the European Union, and a bloodhound named “Trumpet” has beaten a French bulldog, a German Shepherd and hundreds of other pooches to take the top dog title at the 146th Westminster dog show.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.