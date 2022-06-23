6 killed in West Virginia helicopter crash, EU leaders mull Ukraine's membership bid, and a bloodhound wins Westminster: CBS News Flash June 23, 2022 The FAA and the NTSB are investigating after six people were killed when a helicopter carrying tourists crashed in Logan County, West Virginia. European leaders may grant Ukraine official candidate status as it seeks to join the European Union, and a bloodhound named “Trumpet” has beaten a French bulldog, a German Shepherd and hundreds of other pooches to take the top dog title at the 146th Westminster dog show.