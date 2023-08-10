6 arrested in assassination of Ecuador presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio The Los Lobos criminal gang has claimed responsibility for the assassination of Ecuador presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. Villavicencio was shot and killed at a rally Wednesday, after campaigning against cartels and corruption. The country's attorney general said six suspects have been arrested and another died following a shootout. Will Freeman, a Latin America studies fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, joined CBS News to discuss the latest developments.