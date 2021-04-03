Live

Watch CBSN Live

5/9: Beverly Hills cracks down on water wasters; SeaWorld hopes to turn the tide after negative publicity

Starting June 1, California cities have to cut their water use from 8 percent to as much as 36 percent. Among the 36-percenters: Beverly Hills. Carter Evans reports how they're cracking down on drought dodgers; After years of negative publicity, SeaWorld hopes that a new CEO and approach can help. The animal water park is fighting to stay afloat after a one-two punch sent ticket sales into a deep dive last year. Erik Sandoval of CBS Orlando station WKMG reports.
