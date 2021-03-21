5/31: U.S. soldier freed in prisoner swap with Taliban; Heartache for love locks on NYC Bridge After nearly five years in captivity, Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl is free in exchange for five Afghans held as prisoners at Guantanamo Bay. Bergdahl is being examined by U.S. military doctors in Afghanistan, where he was also reunited with his parents via videoconference; and, love locks first started to appear in Europe over a decade ago. But now they're so much of a common sight at New York City's Brooklyn Bridge they face removal over concerns they could fall onto vehicles.