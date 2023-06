5/28: The Takeout: Rep. Brendan Boyle House Budget Committee member Rep. Brendan Boyle sits down with Major Garrett on "The Takeout." The Democratic congressman from Pennsylvania recalls the 2011 debt negotiation drama, when the U.S. suffered a credit downgrade and increased borrowing costs. Now, Boyle lays out the stakes as lawmakers face a similar threat of default: "Here we are again, flirting with disaster."