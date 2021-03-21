5/26: Cops had contact with Santa Barbara shooter three times in last year; New technology helps restore order at Arlington National Cemetery Police had three run-ins with Elliot Rodger three times over the last year, but Santa Barbara District Attorney Joyce Dudley says there was nothing in those incidents, or a series of Internet videos, that signaled the 22-year-old was planning to kill; and, four years after revelations of misplaced remains and misidentified graves, David Martin reports on how Arlington National Cemetery's new management is bringing a 19th-century burial ground into the 21st.