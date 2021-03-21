5/25: Police were warned of suspect before deadly rampage; New Hampshire town's radical way of fighting parking tickets Law enforcement officials were warned that Elliot Rodger seemed disturbed before the deadly rampage near the University of California, Santa Barbara, but officers said they had no reason to think he posed any danger. Rodgers made chilling threats in a YouTube video and a manifesto he wrote; and, New Hampshire's state motto is "Live Free or Die," but one town there is finding its concept of libertarianism challenged by a group of self-described anarchists. And as Don Dahler explains, they're using the town's parking meters as their battlefield.