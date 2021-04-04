5/24: Record flooding hits parts of central Texas; Moving Vietnam Wall visits Southern California In just 24 hours, some parts of The Lone Star State have seen more than 10 inches of rain. As Omar Villafranca reports, the storms have damaged more than 1,000 homes; Memorial Day weekend is always a busy time for the Vietnam Veteran's Memorial in Washington D.C., which receives over 4 million visitors a year. But as Danielle Nottingham reports, there's an exact half-size replica of the wall that's been traveling the country for 30 years.