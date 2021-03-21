Live

Watch CBSN Live

5/23: FAA investigates another near-miss between jetliners; Despite mental decline, a husband's love is instinctual

Two commercial jetliners got dangerously close to a collision near Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport. The aircraft ended up separated by less than a mile and 400 feet vertically. It was the third near mid-air collision in recent weeks; and, as part of our continuing series "On the Road," Steve Hartman meets Melvin Amrine, an Alzheimer's patient whose heart came to the rescue, just as his mind was failing him.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.