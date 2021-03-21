5/23: FAA investigates another near-miss between jetliners; Despite mental decline, a husband's love is instinctual Two commercial jetliners got dangerously close to a collision near Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport. The aircraft ended up separated by less than a mile and 400 feet vertically. It was the third near mid-air collision in recent weeks; and, as part of our continuing series "On the Road," Steve Hartman meets Melvin Amrine, an Alzheimer's patient whose heart came to the rescue, just as his mind was failing him.