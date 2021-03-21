Live

Watch CBSN Live

5/22: Arizona wildfire rages as thousands prepare to evacuate; Mass. high-schooler brought Norman Rockwell's "Rookie" to life

More than three thousand homeowners have been told they must be ready to leave as firefighters battle a wildfire near Sedona, Arizona. Calm conditions allowed the aerial attack on the fire to resume Thursday morning, but gusts later reached 35 mph; and, Sherman Safford's brush with fame began when Norman Rockwell visited his high school in search of a cheerful nobody to star in his 1957 painting "The Rookie." Safford speaks with Lee Cowan about being immortalized by an American icon.
