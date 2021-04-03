5/2: Peaceful protests in Baltimore; Nepal quake survivor starts online campaign to help family rebuild Following the arrest of six police officers in connection with the death of Freddie Gray, the tone of the rallies have gone from violent to almost celebratory. Mark Albert reports from Baltimore; When Californian Spencer Dickinson came to Nepal he was greeted with generosity and hospitality. Inspired by the kindness he experienced, he started a GoFundMe page to help the families rebuild their lives. Seth Doane reports.