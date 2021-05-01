Live

Watch CBSN Live

5/17/17: Red and Blue

The Justice Department appointed special counsel to oversee the investigation into the Trump administration and Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Later this week, President Trump is set to take his first overseas trip since taking office.
