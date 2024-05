5/12: Face the Nation This week on "Face the Nation," Secretary of State Antony Blinken joins Margaret Brennan as America's relationship with Israel faces a serious stress test this week, with a new U.S. report that says it is “reasonable to assess” that Israel violated international law in its war with Hamas. Plus, a story about how a group of special operations veterans helped a fellow service member's family get their mother out of war-torn Gaza.