5/1: Downpour leads to rescues, evacuations in Philly area; The rising resolve of an Alzheimer's patient's husband

The Philadelphia area received twice as much rain in a day than it gets in a month, and water from the flooded Schuylkill River surrounded buildings and submerged cars and roads. New York City experienced its tenth wettest day on record; and, Carol Daly suffers from advanced Alzheimer's, and her husband Mike provides full-time care. Laughter, love and duty still hold the couple together as Carol's world shrinks and Mike's burden grows.
