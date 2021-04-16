Live

Watch CBSN Live

500 pounds of explosives stolen from train

The ATF is investigating the theft of more than 500 pounds of explosives from a CSX train. Officials said the train made stops in Illinois, Ohio and Michigan. CBS News justice and homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues reports for CBSN.
