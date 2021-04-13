Live

Watch CBSN Live

5 million vehicles added to Takata air bag recall

Federal safety regulators confirmed the 10th death caused by a defective Takata air bag. With this latest death, officials expanded the largest auto safety recall in history, adding 5 million more vehicles. DeMarco Morgan has the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.