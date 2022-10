Tua Tagovailoa out for NFL Week 5; Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols chase MLB history In NFL action, the San Francisco 49ers continued their regular season dominance over the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. And Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Week 5 as the NFL faces renewed criticism over its concussion protocols. Plus. Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols chase home run history. "Inside the NFL" host James Brown joins CBS News to discuss.