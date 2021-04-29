Live

4/9: Tillerson, McCain, Morell

This week on "Face the Nation," host John Dickerson sits down with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Sen. John McCain and our political panel to discuss airstrikes in Syria, North Korea and the rise of Judge Neil Gorsuch.
