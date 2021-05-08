"48 Hours" travels to Brazil with family seeking justice for military pilot The family of a murdered military hero is embroiled in an international fight for justice. Karl Hoerig was killed in his Ohio home in March 2007. His family immediately suspected his wife, Claudia, but she boarded a flight to her native Brazil hours after her husband's death. U.S. investigators charged Claudia with murder, but more than 10 years later, the Hoerig family is still seeking justice. Erin Moriarty, who traveled to Brazil to track down Claudia, joins "CBS This Morning" to preview her "48 Hours" report airing Saturday, Nov. 25.