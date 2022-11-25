Watch CBS News

"48 Hours": The case against Michael Politte

"48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty previews this week's "48 Hours" episode: "The Case Against Michael Politte." Charged with killing his mother when he was just 14, a Missouri man is out on parole after 23 years fights to clear his name.
