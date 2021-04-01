Live

"48 Hours": Spring break cold case

Amy Gellert was murdered in 1994 while on spring break. Now investigators are asking the public for help to crack the case. "48 Hours" executive producer Susan Zirinsky explains why the cold case has been reopened 20 years later.
