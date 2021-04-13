Live

Watch CBSN Live

"48 Hours": Robert Durst's next move in court

Real estate heir Robert Durst is expected to plead guilty on a gun charge, making him one step closer to facing a murder charge. With more on his story, "48 Hours'" Erin Moriarty joins CBSN to discuss her story on Durst.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.