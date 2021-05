"48 Hours"' Richard Schlesinger's connection with a Cunanan victim Jeffrey Trail was Andrew Cunanan's first victim. In 1993, he was interviewed by Schlesinger for a "48 Hours" segment on gays in the military. Trail served in the Navy at a time when "don't ask, don't tell" was the law of the land. Trail could not serve his country openly as a gay man, so he had to do the interview in silhouette to protect his identity.