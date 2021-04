"48 Hours" retraces last steps of Oregon woman's fatal hike Correspondent Peter Van Sant heads to Oregon's Columbia River Gorge to investigate the 2009 death of mom and aspiring model Rhonda Casto. Casto fell to her death during a hike with her boyfriend. Was it an accident -- or something more sinister? Watch "Trail of Tears" Saturday, March 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.