"48 Hours" probes murder of stockbroker's ex-wife

A special Monday edition of "48 Hours" looks at the murder of Carol Kennedy, who was found beaten to death at her Arizona ranch six years ago. Maureen Maher previews her report and talks to the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts about the case.
