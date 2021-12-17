"48 Hours" preview: The Life and Death of Nikki Kuhnhausen CBSN's Anne-Marie Green sits down with CBS News national correspondent Jamie Yuccas to preview her 48 Hours segment on the life and death of a transgender woman murdered at the age of 17. Yuccas discusses why she is reporting on the story approximately two years after Nikki Kuhnhausen's death, her conversation with Kuhnhausen's family and friends, the significance of the legislation passed in the wake of her death and what happened to the man accused of murdering her.