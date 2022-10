48 Hours Preview: "The Kidnapping of Schanda Handley" Schanda Handley was taken at gunpoint from her suburban Louisiana home in broad daylight. The brazen kidnapping was not a random attack; it was a cold and calculated plan to target her. CBS News lead national correspondent David Begnaud spoke to the victim, who is alive thanks to the gut feeling of one off-duty sheriff’s deputy. He joined CBS News to discuss the "48 Hours" investigation into “The Kidnapping of Schanda Handley.”